Murder Most Foul As Assailants Rape, Kill Elderly Woman And 13 Year Old Niece

Residents of Kongoni village in Kakamega County have woken up to devastating news after a 65 year old woman and her 13 year old niece were raped and murdered in the wee hours of the night.

According to the daughter of the deceased, Beatrice Obware,the bodies of her mother Jesusa Obware and cousin Melvyn Ndidi were discovered by a farmer who had woken up to the task of milking his cows on Monday morning.

The farmer narrated that he had woken up at 6.00AM to milk his cows and found the door of the house opened, with no response when he tried to call them.

He then proceeded and went in only to find two bodies lying on the bed unconscious and decided to alert the neighbors.

“He tried to call but there was no response and so he decided to enter the house and was shocked to find the two bodies lying on the bed,” explained Beatrice.

The family was later informed and the matter reported to the police station with a team of security officers dispatched to investigate the crime scene.

according to reports on the ground, the assailants are suspected to have entered the house when there was nobody, proceeded to hide until the wee hours of the night that they stroke when their victims were asleep.

Following the incident, Lugari Sub County Commander Patrick Maundi said that the preliminary investigations indicated that the victims had been raped before being killed, adding that the 13 year old child was reported to be a standard six pupil.

“It is evident that the assailants had a motive and we have discovered both victims were raped before being murdered. We are treating this case as very serious one and we will have the perpetrators brought to book,” said Maundu.

Their bodies were transported to Moi Teaching and Referral Mortuary in Eldoret for postmortem as the police intensify on their investigations.

