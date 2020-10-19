Connect with us

Murder Suspect Aisha Jumwa Breaks Silence as she Celebrates Mashujaa Day in Custody

Aisha Jumwa
Aisha Jumwa

(KDRTV) – Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa has said that she will continue supporting DP William Ruto’s Presidential bid despite being locked in police cells for the second time in two months.

Jumwa will be celebrating Mashujaa Day from Port Police Station in Mombasa Count after the High Court ordered that she be detained until Thursday, pending a psychiatric test and plea taking over a murder case she is facing.

The MP and her aide Geoffrey Otieno are accused of killing a man in Kilifi County in October last year. 

The firebrand lawmaker says her woes started when she made the decision to support DP William Ruto.

“A lot of threats harassment endless intimidation have been directed at me immediately I made my political stand and stood on my ground rally my support behind Deputy President William Ruto. Let me make it clear that no matter the intimidation baseless accusations death threats I will NEVER relent will abandon William Ruto,” she said on Monday evening.

Despite being elected on an ODM ticket, Jumwa has defied the Raila Odinga-led party to support Ruto. ODM expelled her in March last year but she challenged the move in court. The court sided with her.

Read Also: Savage Kenyans Celebrate as MPs Contract COVID-19

ODM has also unsuccessfully tried to kick her out of the lucrative Parliamentary Service Commission.

Jumwa is also facing another case in court. The DPP claims she might have benefited from a Ksh 19 million CDF tender in her constituency.

