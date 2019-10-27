Murder Suspects Should Not Be Released On Bail-Raila Odinga

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader and AU high representative of Infrastructure Development Raila Odinga has said that murder suspects should not be released on bail when taken to court, rather they should remain in custody until investigations were completed.

Raila, while speaking at the funeral of Ngumbao Jola, the uncle to Ganda MCA who was shot referenced Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa’s fate, adding that she should not have been released on bail.

Ngumbao died after a fracas ensued when Aisha Jumwa and her aide stormed the place, caused chaos that erupted to a shoot out .

Following the incident, Jumwa and her aide Geoffrey Okuto spent two nights in the police cell but were later released on October 17, on Sh500,000 cash bail.

READ ALSO: MP Aisha Jumwa, Bodyguard To Spend Night In Police Cell Following Fatal Shooting

“Wale waliomuua Jola wanapelekwa mahakamani,wanatisha mahakama,kisha wanaachiliwa huru uchunguzi unapoendelea.Hii inaonyesha mahakama iko na nuksi inafaa kuchunguzwa,”said Odinga.

This loosely translates to, “The murder suspects were released on bail to allow 21 days of investigations.That is wrong it shows the judicial system has flaws and it needs to be investigated.”

Odinga also said that together with other ODM leaders, they would follow the proceedings of the murder trial and ensure the deceased was served with justice.

READ ALSO: DCI Probes Aisha Jumwa Over Sh500 Million Dubious Bank Transactions.

He ideally faulted the Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa, for making fun of the situation after being released stating that it was wrong since it affected the family who were yet to bury their kin.

“Wakishatoka wanarudi hapa kujigamba maana wametishia mahakama.Kitambo mhukumiwa wa mauaji hangewachiliwa na bail” (After being released, they beat their chests and make fun of the situation, said Odinga).

Through a tweet, the ODM leaders thanked the people of Ganda ward for trusting ODM and choosing a leader that would present their grievances.

Joined the people of Ganda in Malindi where we laid to rest Mr Ngumbao Jola, uncle to MCA-elect Reuben Katana Mwamure. We will pursue justice for Ngumbao who was killed in electoral violence. May his soul Rest In Eternal Peace. pic.twitter.com/wrZZYKkAqY — Raila Odinga (@RailaOdinga) October 26, 2019

Among the leaders in attendance were Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho, Kilifi County Governor Amason Kingi, Suna East MP Junet Mohamed among others.

Like KDRTV Page. Subscribe to KDRTV Newsletter. Advertise with us. Send us enquiries, press releases