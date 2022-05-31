Connect with us

News

Murkomen Calls Upon The Government To Beef Up Security In Marakwet

By

Published

IMG 20220531 141628
Senator Kipchumba Murkomen

Uncertainty in the Kerio valley region continues to get high in Kerio Valley following a bandit attack on Sunday. However, armed bandits left four people, including three school children dead.

IMG 20220531 141630

Residents of elgeyo Marakwet

Nonetheless, senator Kipchumba Murkomen condemned the act and called upon the government to intervene.

Consequently, Kipchumba went and condoled with the families of the affected. In his social media page, Murkomen condoled with families of those affected with the attack in Kerio Valley, Marakwet East.

IMG 20220531 141634

Kipchumba Murkomen addressing the Marakwet residents

“I call upon the President and his security managers to take their responsibilities seriously and guarantee safety and security to the people.” Part of his statement read.

However, several people were also wounded during the 3 pm incident at Tot in Marakwet East and were taken to Kapsowar Mission Hospital and the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital (MTRH), Eldoret.

On the other hand, Elgeyo-Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen said that the crisis was getting out of hand, even as he hit out at the national government for doing little to ease the residents’ suffering in the hands of the ruthless bandits.

Also read Five Lost Herd of Elephants Spotted at Elgeyo Marakwet- Baringo Border

“I am devastated by the merciless killing of our people in Kerio Valley. If it doesn’t prick the conscience of the national government then nothing will,” said Senator Murkomen.

State of the security

Nonetheless, despite the government declaring war on bandits, the killings and displacements have persisted.
The insecurity in the region has been brought about by people having illegal firearms according to the security administrators.

Also read Tot Secondary Principal To Be Arrested Following A Late Night Bandit Attack

Subsequently peace talks and several meetings were held with the security teams where civilians were ordered to surrender illegal fire arms. The exercise is going to take place in the next one month.

