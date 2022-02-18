Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Tot Secondary Principal To Be Arrested Following A Late Night Bandit Attack

By

Published

images 80
images 80

Cabinet Secretary for the Ministry of Interior and Coordination of National Government in Kenya Fred Matiang’i has called upon the inspector general of police to arrest Tot secondary school principal.

This is after students were injured in a bandit attack yesterday night. According to Matiang’i, no school bus should be on the road from 6 pm.

images 80

image courtesy

However, the school violated government policy moving students beyond the agreed time.

The incident left the school bus driver dead, injured two teachers and several students too.

IMG 20220218092249

Image courtesy

The students were from a school trip. According to one form two student, the bandit stopped the bus and shot the driver killing him on spot. Later, they started spreading bullets on the students.

Nonetheless, two students are currently in critical condition in Kapsowar Mission hospital.

Kipchumba Murkomen took to his Twitter lamenting about the insecurity that has been there for some time.

Bwana CS @FredMatiangi and @IG_NPS I hope you are aware that earlier in the evening a convoy of 3 Buses carrying students of Tot Secondary School was attacked along Aror-Tot road. I thought you said never again? Despite your promises, No Operation, No Npr, No Protection,” he said in a tweet.

Also read: Five Lost Herd of Elephants Spotted at Elgeyo Marakwet- Baringo Border

Currently, security in the area has been beefed up and more police officers have been sent.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
Antony 1 Antony 1

USA

Jury in a Texas Court Convicts a Kenyan Man to Life Imprisonment for Rape

Antony Mamboleo Nyakeyo will spend the rest of his life in Prison

August 23, 2019