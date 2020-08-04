Murkomen Comes to the Rescue of Raila and Uhuru

(KDRTV) – There is a big difference between equity and equality. That is the takeaway message following Tuesday’s session in the Senate where members voted to adjourn the debate on the division of revenue formula.

Whereas equality requires that all the 47 counties are treated the same, equity requires that counties are treated based on their different needs. Marsabit cannot be equal to Kiambu because they have different needs.

It took the wisdom of Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen to convince his colleagues to adjourn the motion to allow for more consultations. He said Senators should unify the country rather than bring divisions to marginalised counties.

Read Also: Why It is Time for Waiguru to Join Tanga Tanga

Senate Majority Whip Irungu Kangata has been telling anyone that wants to hear that the third basis revenue formula which would have seen 18 counties lose funds was the official position of the government. In other words, it was the official position of President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The senate votes in favour of Kipchumba Murkomen's adjournment motion. Since President Uhuru Kenyatta replaced Murkomen with Irungu Kangata, he has been eating big Ls (Losses). Kangata uses coersion, Murkomen uses dialogue to convince colleagues. #SenateLive #RevenueFormula Ruto pic.twitter.com/Azq2lnOknR — Nairobi Is Crazy ➐ (@NairobiIsCrazy) August 4, 2020

Last week, ODM leader Raila Odinga asked Senators to vote for the formula and allow the country to move on. Raila had thrown the coastal counties under the bus. Coastal leaders came out guns blazing and announced they were divorcing Raila. Both Uhuru and Raila were between a rock and a hard place. The handshake was in danger.

For the second week running, it looked like the handshake team in the Senate was going to suffer an embarrassing defeat. Last week, the handshake team was saved by the curfew. The formula would not have gone through. The same fate awaited them this week but Murkomen opted for more consultations. 33 Senators voted for adjournment.

Does murkomen ever lose in senate? 😆 pic.twitter.com/F8woDLamth — Silvia Wangeci (@Silvia_Wangeci) August 4, 2020

Senators have another chance to go back to the drawing board and come back with a formula that will ensure no county losses funds. Uhuru and Raila have another chance to save their handshake.