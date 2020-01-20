Murkomen Fiercely Tells Off Team Kieleweke Over Respecting Uhuru

(KDRTV)- Elgeyo Maralwet Senator and close ally to the Deputy President Kipchumba Murkomen has in a fierce tweet told off a section of Kieleweke leaders who have accused him of disrespecting the president.

KDRTV has learned that a section of leaders allied to Raila Odinga has been accusing the Senate Majority leader of disrespecting the head of state

Seemingly angry Murkomen took to Twitter and said that he has always respected president Uhuru especially by campaigning and voting for him four times even in times when his close friend deserted him

“I have seen and heard some ‘nyaffs’ give me lectures on how to respect HE Kenyatta. I have campaigned and voted for him four times including in 2002 when some of his relatives deserted him. Back off!” wrote the senator.

The vocal senator affirmed that he has shown his respect to the head of the state through actions and words

Tanga tanga members including Moses Kuria, Mwangi Kiunjuri and Kandara MP Alice Wahome have been in recent time been on the wrong path of the government

The group has been perceived as anti-BBI as well and the handshake truce between the head of state and the ODM`s Raila Odinga.

Members of team Kieleweke have been irked by some of the utterances from the Tanga tanga members and now demand respect for President Uhuru Kenyatta