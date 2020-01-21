News
Murkomen Motion To Form 11-Member Team To Hear Waititu Impeachment Rejected
(KDRTV)-Elgeyo-Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen motion to form an 11-member team to hear the impeachment case of Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu has been rejected by senators
The motion had proposed that Kakamega Senator Clephas Malala to chair the committee and would be deputized Nakuru Senator Susan Kihika
Read also: Impeached Governor Waititu Suffers Another Blow
The committee could be comprised of Senators Mohamed Faki (Mombasa), Okongo Mogeni (Nyamira), Sylvia Kasanga (Nominated), Fredrick Outa (Kisumu). Aaron Cheruiyot (Kericho), Hargura Godana (Marsabit), Anuar Oloitiptip (Lamu), Mithika Linturi (Meru) and Iman Falhada (Nominated)
The establishment of the motion was opposed by 28 senators with only 16 voting in favor of the establishment of the motion
The motion by Murkomen again painted a picture if the rift between Senators allied to the Deputy President William Ruto and those who are considered to be pro-handshake allies
The Senate speaker will thus gazette a date for the plenary proceeding which will involve all senators
Read also: KIAMBU COUNTY: Impeachment Motions Against Waititu, Nyoro Postponed
The Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu was impeached after the county Assembly voted against him in December last year.
However, the governor seek help after he wrote to the Senate to investigate his impeachment saying that it was unprocedural adding that there was no quorum in the county assembly the MCAs voted to impeach him
