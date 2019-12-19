Governor Ferdinand Waititu Impeached !

Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu has been impeached after a majority of the Kiambi county assembly members voted to oust him from the office.

KDRTV can authoritatively report that a total of 63 MCAs voted to impeach the Kiambi County boss after a heated debate that was conducted on the afternoon of Thursday, November 19.

Ndenderu MCA Solomon Kinuthia tendered an impeachment motion of the embattled former Embakasi lawmaker.

Kiambu county has 92 elected and nominated MCAs of which 28 did not turn up for the session while only one MCA voted to defend Waititu`s gubernatorial seat.

However, the fate of the besieged governor us yet to sealed as he will have another time appear before the Senate to defend himself against a litany of accusations, among which are gross misconduct and abuse of the office.