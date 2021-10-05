Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Musalia: No Level Of Endorsement Will Make One President. Votes Will

By

Published

MUSALIA
MUSALIA

ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi has said that he’s not interested in getting endorsements from individuals because the masses will determine who the next president will be.

Mudavadi said that winning masses is his focus because no amount of endorsement from particular individuals will sway the people from their preferred candidates.

“No level of endorsement from interested players will make one president. The only endorsement that will count and the one I want is that of the voters. I seek the endorsement of all Kenyans to be able to serve them as their next commander-in-chief,” he said.

READ ALSO: Senior NTV Producer Walking In Shame After Jilter Ex-Boyfriend Leakers Her Nudes

The leader was speaking after a church wedding on Sunday where he said that as much as the President is planning to endorse Raila Odinga and asking One Kenya Alliance chiefs to back him, he believes such endorsements might not translate to votes.

“The president will be picked at the ballot. Everything else you are seeing is just campaign. It is the votes that will be counted and not the number of endorsements one has received,” he added.

“The greatest endorsement for any politician is when the voters have cast their votes and they have decided they want you to serve them. That is the endorsement of a democratic process. No matter how many pronouncements you make out there, they will not count. What will count is the number of votes you receive.”

Raila has also maintained that he is not interested in getting a political endorsement from Uhuru.

The former Prime Minister said he will only be seeking Uhuru’s vote in the event he runs for the presidency in the 2022 general election.

Click to Support KDRTV by Donating. Advertise with us.  Contact Us, press releases.

Make KDRTV your home for the latest Kenya News bookmark our site. Make sure you follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube to stay Updates with the latest Kenya and International News.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,,,,,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Antony 1 Antony 1

USA

Jury in a Texas Court Convicts a Kenyan Man to Life Imprisonment for Rape

Antony Mamboleo Nyakeyo will spend the rest of his life in Prison

August 23, 2019