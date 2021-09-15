Mustakim Kazeem: Meet Multi-talented Music Manager Working With Kenyan-based Nigerian Star Kaydex

The music industry is one of the most complex things that one can ever deal with.

The industry is characterized by incessant competition, pressure for new releases, and a host of other technicalities.

Therefore, one needs to be smart, experienced, and most definitely well connected to have their music on the right platforms.

It is for this particular reason that Nigerian star Kaydex sought the services of Africa’s creme de la creme artist manager, Kahinde Mustakim Kazeem to help him take over the world, a country after the other.

Well, Kahinde may be a new name to many ears but the artist/talents manager has been in the game for over a decade now.

Kahinde has actually made big names, as far as music is concerned.

The abled manager who is currently in Kenya to oversee his artiste Kaydex’s projects first made a name for himself after taking part in promoting different music brands both in West and East Africa.

Kahinde started working with Kaydex a couple of years ago and has been pushing the brand to ensure it gets the right traction, in terms of numbers.

The singer, who also goes by Ken or Kenny, is not only an established artist manager but also a don in the events, brand promotion and digital marketing fields.

The celebrated manager lives in Nigeria but has been globetrotting for work in different countries to oversee the works his artistes have been doing.

At the moment, Kahinde is working with Kaydex and his label KH Records but is open to collaborate with other brands all in a bid to put African music on the world map.