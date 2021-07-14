Connect with us

Mutahi Ngunyi Blames His Kiambaa Violence Utterance On Runda House Fire

Mutahi Ngunyi says that his Runda house caught fire after he talked about the Kiambaa violence 2008

By

Published

Mutahi Ngunyi runda house on fire
Mutahi Ngunyi runda house on fire

KDRTV NAIROBI: The house of Kenyan renowned political analysts Mutahi Ngunyi in Runda went on fire on Wednesday.

The political analyst who has lived in the house for 27 years took to social media, saying that the house broke into flames at around 1:45 am.

READ ALSO: Mutahi Ngunyi’s Bruising Tackle Against Murkomen That Has Caused Online Uproar

Digital strategist Dennis Itumbi took to his Twitter account notifying the Nairobi  Metropolitan Services (NMS) about the incident, further telling Mr. Ngunyi that:

“I can only pray that you suffer the least damage and be safe.”

However, Mr. Ngunyi later posted a seemingly meant tweet to give clear images of the real situation.

Mr. Itumbi said that his house went on fire after talking about the Kiambaa violence of 2008 on the 5th Estate.

The cause of the fire was not immediately clear, and KDRTV did not establish if the fire had a link to his sentiment on the Kiambaa violence.

KDRTV notes that Mutahi Ngunyi has been having bad blood with the hustler nation however it is not established if this could be the reason why the house caught fire

