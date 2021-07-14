Mutahi Ngunyi Blames His Kiambaa Violence Utterance On Runda House Fire

KDRTV NAIROBI: The house of Kenyan renowned political analysts Mutahi Ngunyi in Runda went on fire on Wednesday.

The political analyst who has lived in the house for 27 years took to social media, saying that the house broke into flames at around 1:45 am.

Digital strategist Dennis Itumbi took to his Twitter account notifying the Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) about the incident, further telling Mr. Ngunyi that:

“I can only pray that you suffer the least damage and be safe.”

Dear Fire Brigade, please rush and save @MutahiNgunyi Runda House from FIRE. @NMS_Kenya quick action for a guy who supports you if nothing else. Hope the man is safe and family OK. Other than the tweet, I can only pray that you suffer the LEAST damage and be safe! pic.twitter.com/cqGmZSU6ic — Dennis Itumbi, HSC (@OleItumbi) July 13, 2021

However, Mr. Ngunyi later posted a seemingly meant tweet to give clear images of the real situation.

Mr. Itumbi said that his house went on fire after talking about the Kiambaa violence of 2008 on the 5th Estate.

My FREN @OleItumbi MY house in Runda for 27 years WENT on FIRE at 1.45 am. You TOLD the Hustlers at 2.01 am. About 16 minutes LATER. That is after I talked about KIAMBAA violence of 2008 on 5th Estate. Here is a BETTER picture than the one you POSTED. Enjoy. pic.twitter.com/w95WiY34H0 — Mutahi Ngunyi (@MutahiNgunyi) July 14, 2021

The cause of the fire was not immediately clear, and KDRTV did not establish if the fire had a link to his sentiment on the Kiambaa violence.

KDRTV notes that Mutahi Ngunyi has been having bad blood with the hustler nation however it is not established if this could be the reason why the house caught fire

