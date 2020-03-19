US Starts Releasing Inmates Amid Fears Of Coronavirus Infections

(KDRTV)-The United States jails have started to free inmates as cases of coronavirus infections are being confirmed in prisons

New York City has announced to begin releasing “vulnerable” prisoners- the Mayor announced on Wednesday, days after Los Angeles and Cleveland freed hundreds of inmates

According to prisons reform advocates, inmates are at higher risk of catching and passing on coronavirus

Reports reveal that there have been 9, 400 cases of coronavirus in the US with 152 deaths so far

The global death toll is more than 220, 000 with over 8,800 confirmed deaths

According to the New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio statement on Wednesday, officials will this week identify inmates for release, which includes people arrested for minor crimes and those that are most vulnerable of catching the virus due to existing health problems

The announcement by the government surfaced hours after a guard and a prisoner tested positive for the dreadful coronavirus at Risker Island Prison, where former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein, 68, is a high-profile inmate

However, an official confirmed that the high-profile prisoner will be taken to another state prison

Inmates have also tested positive in other New York City prisons such as Sing Sing

Los Angeles reduced the number of prisoners by 600 in the last 14 days

“Our population within our jails is a vulnerable population just by who they are, where they are located, so we’re protecting that population from potential exposure,” Los Angeles Sheriff Alex Villanueva told reporters earlier this week.

Los Angeles County has the largest prison system in the world with an estimate population of about 22, 000 prisoners