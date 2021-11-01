Connect with us

My Advice Made Ruto Popular In Mt Kenya- Kabogo Shares How He Helped The DP

Kabogo

Former Kiambu Governor William Kabogo has revealed how a piece of advice he shared with Deputy President William Ruto changed his political compass and made him popular in the Mt Kenya region.

Speaking in a media interview, Kabogo said that he told Ruto that Mt Kenya votes are hard to win therefore needs every politician to work harder for them.

Kabogo claims that he advised the DP to focus on physically campaigning at the region if he wanted to penetrate and Ruto bought his advice.

READ ALSO: If You Didn’t Participate In Swearing-In Ceremony Of Raila As People’s President In 2018, No Seat For You – Orengo Tells ODM Members

“If you want our votes, work for them, I told William Ruto four years ago that he would not get votes in Mt Kenya region just because we told him so. He should go out and look for votes. Do you see how is running, he is searching,” Kabogo stated.

“I advised him that in order to consolidate votes in the region, he had to go to parliament along with their MPs and ask President Uhuru Kenyatta to give the region its deserved one man one vote.”

Kabogo also denied that he has joined forces with Raila Odinga after famously teaming up with other other Mt Kenya political leaders to tour Kiambu County with Raila.

“Let me ask, what is wrong with being spotted with a political leader? In Ruiru, I am an influential leader and hence we held conversations with ODM,” wondered.

Kabogo also urged politicians to focus on completing their promises before 2022 instead of claiming that they’ll finish the projects once re-elected.

“Don’t tell us that in 2022 you’ll come and give us more slots in parliament and give us one man one vote, it is possible to do it now, don’t lie to us,” Kabogo affirmed.

