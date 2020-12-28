NAIROBI BY-ELECTION: Parties Rush To Submit Names Of Candidates

(KDRTV)-The Independent Electoral And Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has announced a deadline for parties to submit the names of their respective candidates for the Nairobi be-election

According to the commission, the parties intending to submit the names of candidates for the Nairobi gubernatorial seat have up to today Monday 28 to do so.

That was according to the Commission chairperson Wafula Chebukati.

“Candidates intending to participate in the Nairobi Gubernatorial By-election as independent candidates shall submit their names and symbols that they intend to use during the by-election for purposes of nomination of independent candidates to IEBC on or before December 28, 2020,” IEBC said.

In a gazette notice, the chairperson announced that the names of the candidate will be published within 7 days of receipt

The commission also said that the campaign is scheduled to start on January 18, 2021, and end 48 hours before the by-election date

However, the IEBC has scheduled the polls day for February 18, 2021, as a date for replacing former Nairobi governors Mike Sonko after he was impeached

Since the impeachment, the Nairobi Assembly Speaker Benson Mutura was sworn in as acting governor on December 21, 2020

According to the Kenya constitution, the speakers fills the vacancy in the offices of Governors and Deputy Governors for a period of 60 days

KDRTV understands that Sonko is the second governor to be impeached after Kiambu`s Ferdinand Waititu

