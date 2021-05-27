Connect with us

Namibia`s President, First Lady Test Positive For Covid-19

Namibia President and First lady are currently in isolation after contracting coronavirus.

Namibias President Hage Geingos
KDRTV has confirmed reports that Namibia President and Vice-President have contracted the novel coronavirus

President Hage Geingos and his wife Monica are currently in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19 ON Wednesday.

A statement from the presidential press team has indicated that the duo is in good spirits.

READ ALSO: Junta Releases Transitional Mali President, Vice-President After Detention

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the country has so far reported more than 53, 000 infections and more than 770 casualties.

In other reports, Ugandan university has suspended in-person learning after it recorded increasing coronavirus infections

KDRTV has confirmed that the Kyambogo University has halted in-person learning after eight students contracted coronavirus while many others who refused to test indicated signs of the novel virus.

Uganda authorities have said that the country has seen an overall surge in coronavirus infections over the last two weeks

READ ALSO: BREAKING: Uhuru Files BBI Appeal, Certified as Urgent

So far, Uganda has 44, 281 confirmed cases, and more than 500, 000 have been vaccinated.

 

