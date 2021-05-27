Junta Releases Transitional Mali President, Vice-President After Detention

KDRTV has confirmed that Mali transitional President and premier have been released after they were detained by the military following the disputed cabinet reshuffle.

The information about their freedom was released by senior government officials on Thursday.

Their freedom came three days after President Bah Ndaw and prime Minister Moctar Ouane were detained and stripped of their powers in what seemed to be the country`s second coup in nine months

“The interim president and prime minister were released overnight around 1.30 am [local time]. We were true to our word,” the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

KDRTV talked to the family who confirmed that President Bah and prime Minister Ouane had been freed.

The duo has returned to their home in Bamako, however, we did not clearly establish the conditions of their release.

The recent developments have emerged after the military officials said that the country`s transitional president and vice president had resigned while they were in detention.

However, the United Nations called the move unacceptably

The freed President and Prime Ministry were charged with the role of overseeing the return of civilian rule after a military coup in the country.

They were detained by Col. Goita who organized the previous coup after he was dissatisfied about the recent cabinet reshuffle.

In the past few days, United Nations, African Union, and the US and other international bodies have been compelling the military to release the detained officials unconditionally.

Mali is among the African country that are currently on the list of the countries with unstable governments