Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

BREAKING: Uhuru Files BBI Appeal, Certified as Urgent

President Uhuru Kenyatta has filed BBI appeal that has been certified by the court as urgent

By

Published

UHURU RAILA BIG HANDSHAKE
The handshake will be crucial in Nairobi elections

KDRTV-The State has filed the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) appeal and has been certified by the court as urgent

The appellants include the Attorney General, the BBI Secretariat among others and they have been decreed to serve the respondents immediately

KDRTV also learned that the court directed that all submissions by the parties be limited to only three pages.

This was after the Court of Appeal duty judge certified the appeal filed by the state as urgent

READ ALSO: Inside Governors Move To Stop Impeachments Of Colleagues

In the directions issued to the parties through an email, the appellant court has ordered them to file and file their documents as they await the President of the Court of Appeal Justice Daniel Musinga to constitute a bench to hear the appeal

KDRTV understands that this would be the first task for Justice David Musinga after he was elected the President of the Appellant court on Monday.

“The Honorable President of the Court of Appeal shall constitute a bench to dispose of the application,” the directions state.

This was after President Uhuru Kenyatta filed a notice of appeal claiming that he was not satisfied by the high court judgment and attends to appeal it.

The President claims that during the judgment, he was not personally served

KDRTV understands that the judgment concerning the fate of BBI raised several reactions among supporters of various political parties across the country.

A section of them alleged that President Uhuru Kenyatta was aware of the judgment and that it was one of his moves to betray ODM party leader Raila Odinga

READ ALSO: Gunfire Interrupts George Floyd Commemoration, Injury Confirmed  

At the same time, the ruling shutting the fate of BBI was considered to be a winning game on the side of the Hustler nation.

The BBI was established after a handshake between Raila Odinga and President Uhuru Kenyatta and was meant to unite Kenyans and also proposed constitutional amendment

 

 

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
Antony 1 Antony 1

USA

Jury in a Texas Court Convicts a Kenyan Man to Life Imprisonment for Rape

Antony Mamboleo Nyakeyo will spend the rest of his life in Prison

August 23, 2019
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021