Netizens React After EPRA Increases Fuel Price Again

The Energy and Petrolium Regulatory Authority of Kenya has announced an increase of petroleum products this evening. The move by EPRA met different reactions from netizens as Kenyans are expected to dig deeper into their pockets.

“In accordance with Section 101(y) of the Petroleum Act 2019, Legal Notice No.196 of 2010 and Legal Notice No. 26 of 2012, EPRA Kenya has calculated the maximum retail prices of petroleum products which will be in force from 15th June – 14th July 2022.^DC https://t.co/opCeUXkYY5” EPRA wrote on their official page.

The effect is to take place starting from midnight of 15th June.

Kenyans are currently experiencing high inflation on essential commodities. The rise in petroleum product will also mean a rise in basic commodities.

Here are some of the reactions from netizens

Also read Kenya Records Highest Increase In Fuel Prices

On the other hand, basic commodities like maize flour was retailing at 120 but now, it is retailing at 160 shillings. Soon, the prices are also expected to shoot up to 200 shillings.

Recently, Kenya had recorded highest increase in fuel price after it shot up by five shillings. There was also shortage of fuel where long cues were witnessed in petrol stations.

However, some petrol stations were accused of hiking fuel prices more than the required amount.