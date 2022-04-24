Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Health

New Ebola Outbreak Reported in DRC Congo

By

Published

images 55 1
Health worker in protective gear, Congo

Recently, a new case of Ebola was reported in Mbandaka, in the Northwestern Equateur, DRC Congo by the World health Organisation. Consequently, the health officials in Congo had declared an outbreak on Friday.

merlin 162914562 eb7dbdb3 b1df 4396 b8d9 dd81d909410f mobileMasterAt3x

Health workers in DRC Congo

“Time is not on our side,” said Dr. Matshidiso Moeti, WHO Regional Director for Africa. “The disease has had a two-week head start and we are now playing catch-up. The positive news is that health authorities in DRC have more experience than anyone else in the world at controlling Ebola outbreaks quickly.”

Additionally, this is the third outbreak in the province since 2018 and the 14th Ebola outbreak for the country since 1976.
The recently reported case was a from a 31-year-old man, who began experiencing symptoms on April 5.

The 31 year old went for treatment at a local health facility after being sick for more than a week at home.

Later, he was taken to an Ebola treatment center on April 21 for intensive care but died later that day, according to the WHO.

“Efforts to stem the current outbreak are already underway,” the organization said, and vaccinations will start in the coming days.

Also read WHO: Ebola Epidemic In Congo May Be Close To Its End

“Many people in Mbandaka are already vaccinated against Ebola, which should help reduce the impact of the disease,” said Moeti. “All those who were vaccinated during the 2020 outbreak will be revaccinated.”

One of the countries that had reported the highest number of cases is the DRC Congo according to the CNN.
Consequently, reported cases in Equateur Province were 130 in 2020, and in 54 cases in 2018.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, , ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020