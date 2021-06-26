New Mexico Crash: At Least 5 Dead in Hot Balloon Crash

KDRTV NEWS: At least five people have been confirmed dead in a hot air balloon crash in Albuquerque, in the US state of New Mexico, say authorities on Saturday morning.
The Albuquerque Fire Rescue reported that at least five people were killed and one person injured when the balloon seemingly hit a power line and crashed.
The New Mexico police tweeted that the incident resulted in a power outage in southwest Albuquerque and affected 13, 000 customers.
A massive police presence was present at the crash scene.
Video of the hot air balloon crash in Albuquerque this morning from Brandon Banes. So far four people are dead and one is critically injured. pic.twitter.com/ZpuCz8qI1y
— Grant Tosterud (@granttosterudwx) June 26, 2021
Follow for more updates…
Make KDRTV your home for the latest Kenya News bookmark our site. Make sure you follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube to stay Updates with the latest Kenya news.