Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

New Mexico Crash: At Least 5 Dead in Hot Balloon Crash

At least five people are dead in a New Mexico hot air balloon, police already on the scene

By

Published

Hot air ballon crashes in New Mexico killing 5
Hot air ballon crashes in New Mexico killing 5

KDRTV NEWS: At least five people have been confirmed dead in a hot air balloon crash in Albuquerque, in the US state of New Mexico, say authorities on Saturday morning.

The Albuquerque Fire Rescue reported that at least five people were killed and one person injured when the balloon seemingly hit a power line and crashed.

The New Mexico police tweeted that the incident resulted in a power outage in southwest Albuquerque and affected 13, 000 customers.

A massive police presence was present at the crash scene.

Follow for more updates…

Make KDRTV your home for the latest Kenya News bookmark our site. Make sure you follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube to stay Updates with the latest Kenya news.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Antony 1 Antony 1

USA

Jury in a Texas Court Convicts a Kenyan Man to Life Imprisonment for Rape

Antony Mamboleo Nyakeyo will spend the rest of his life in Prison

August 23, 2019