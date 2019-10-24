New Safaricom CEO Ndegwa Receives Accolades From Wife

Safaricom on Thursday made an announcement and introduced their new Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Peter Ndegwa, a Kenyan with 25 years’ experience.

This follows the passing of Bob Colymore due to cancer, who had been in the company for close to a decade.

Jemimah Ndegwa, the new appointed CEO’s wife has taken to the media to congratulate the husband, penning a long message and appraisal.

Jemimah described the husband as a hardworking and intelligent person who is committed and enthusiastic to take risks and challenges head on.

READ ALSO: Safaricom to Offer Free Data Bundles to Eliud Kipchoge’s Fans

“My dear, you always tell me that there is no short cut to real and lasting success…..,” these are the words of Jemimah Ndegwa, the wife of the newly appointed Safaricom CEO Peter Ndegwa.

Through her Facebook page, Sarah added, “”I have experienced first-hand the long hours and your commitment to self and others to achieve great things. You have taken risks, going to challenging markets but the experience you have gained sets you apart.”

According to Jemimah, Ndegwa, her husband deserved the appointment stating that it was directly from God with promises that he was a dedicated man who would deliver his best to grow the company.

She said her husband is a man of great integrity and that together with family know he will continue to uphold that which he believes in.

“I know just as has been the case, integrity and humility will continue to be your trademark in this new role. We your family will continue to support you and pray for you,” she wrote.

Ndegwa's wife cites hardwork, integrity in Safaricom appointment https://t.co/mGFAQ4s5RA — Oliver Mathenge (@OliverMathenge) October 24, 2019

READ ALSO: Safaricom Heist: Kenyans Steal Data Bundles in Early Morning Heist

Peter Ndegwa’s appointment brought excitement to majority of Kenyans who were for the idea of having a Kenyan as a replacement to bob.

Through a statement by the board of directors in the Company, Ndegwa was given the CEO title effective April 1, 2020.

He will take over from Michael Joseph who took over as the acting CEO after the death of Bob Collymore.

“We are confident that Peter will carry on our vision of transforming lives while keeping us focused on meeting our customers’ needs and holding us to our new commitment of being simple, transparent and honest,” the statement from Safaricom read.

@SafaricomPLC BOD is pleased to announce Peter Ndegwa as CEO effective April 1, 2020.

We are confident that Peter will carry on our vision of transforming lives, meeting our customers’ needs and holding us to our new commitment of being Simple, Transparent and Honest. pic.twitter.com/nkD4FTXoCM — Safaricom PLC (@SafaricomPLC) October 24, 2019

Like KDRTV Page. Subscribe to KDRTV Newsletter. Advertise with us. Send us enquiries, press releases