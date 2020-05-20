Ngunjiri Wambugu: Ruto Allies in Mt Kenya are Running to Me for Help

(KDRTV) – Tanga Tanga Members in Mt Kenya have been reaching out to their rivals in Kieleweke for help following the recent purge from Party leader Uhuru Kenyatta.

Deputy President William Ruto once bragged to having more than 70 lawmakers from the region behind him. But these numbers have significantly dropped as most of the lawmakers develop cold feet.

The President has lately been on the warpath, firming up his control of the region and instilling discipline in the governing Jubilee Party.

Self-proclaimed Kieleweke leader Ngunjiri Wambugu says that some of the Tanga Tanga members are very scared and have been running to him seeking to change allegiance.

“Some have confessed that they blindly followed the DP after being misled by a few Tanga Tanga diehards that Ruto and Uhuru were working together and that is why the numbers appeared big. But from what is happening, they have realised they were fighting the wrong battle. I have actually been talking to my colleagues on their behalf so that they can be pardoned,” said the MP, a fierce critic of the DP,” the lawmaker, a fierce critic of the DP, told a local daily.

Currently, only four MPs have been singing the Tanga Tanga tune in the region. They are Moses Kuria (Gatundu South), Ndindi Nyoro (Kiharu), Alice Wahome (Kandara) and Kimani Ichungwah (Kikuyu).

Kieni MP Kanini Kega, another staunch Uhuru supporter, says that at least 62 MPs out of 75 in the region are in the President’s camp.

“The moderate ones we have welcomed them back. The extremists are still out there and today out of 75 MPs in the region, 62 are behind the President. What are these numbers they keep talking about?” Kega told People Daily.