Joshua Kuttuny: Raila Will ‘Destroy’ Ruto in the 2022 Elections

(KDRTV) – Deputy President William Ruto must prepare for a shocker if he plans to face ODM leader Raila Odinga in 2022 without President Uhuru Kenyatta’s support, Cherangany MP Joshua Kuttuny has warned.

According to Kuttuny, Raila has more than eight million solid votes behind him and he would have easily won the 2013 and 2017 elections were it not for the merger between Uhuru and Ruto.

The MP was responding to claims from Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichung’wa that Ruto has the numbers to be President in 2022.

“William Ruto has a huge network, a system of supporter behind him that your system cannot match. Your system is very keen knowing that it cannot match the votes of William Ruto, the best that your system can do is to kill,” Ichungwah said.

But Kuttuny told him to refer to the numbers again before making noise. He said they merged TNA and URP after they realised that Uhuru or Ruto could not beat Raila when running on their own.

“If you go back and ask yourself the principle behind Jubilee and UhuRuto slogan, you will know who has numbers…the philosophy behind this, was that if you had Ruto or Uhuru running against Raila alone, none will beat Raila,” Kuttuny said during a heated TV interview on NTV’s sidebar.

“The person who had numbers at the time and has been constant, over 8million, is Raila…and if you want to measure the numbers, you will only measure UhuRuto numbers when they are together, against Raila,” added Kutuny.



Ruto is believed to be contemplating going for the Presidency alone after falling out with Uhuru. On the other hand, Uhuru could work with Raila in the coming days.

