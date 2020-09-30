Connect with us

News

Ngunjiri Wambugu! The Deputy President’s Office is Vacant

(KDRTV) – Deputy President William Ruto’s absence from the COVID-19 conference on Monday this week is proof that the position he holds in government is vacant, Nyeri MP Ngunjiri Wambugu has said.

In an interview with Citizen TV’s Waihiga Mwaura on Tuesday, the lawmaker said that the DP’s vacant seat beside the President showed that he was supposed to be there but he was not. He had deliberately refused to attend the function sending a message that he is not in government.

Wambugu: Why am Against Ruto’s Impeachment

“I think that picture tells me, and not just me, it tells a lot of Kenyans that the Deputy President’s position is vacant. That particular seat was also left vacant deliberately to send a message that we no longer have a serving Deputy President,” Wambugu said when he was asked about the DP’s empty seat at KICC on Monday.

The MP further claimed that President Uhuru Kenyatta will not fire DP Ruto despite the fact that he has absconded duty and refused to work. Ruto, according to Wambugu, refused to work as a DP and started campaigning a long time ago. He has refused to assist the President for the past year.

Read Also: Ngunjiri Wambugu Claims Ruto has Sponsored Motion to Impeach Uhuru

“We cannot fire the guy; we have to somehow carry the burden of going along with a Deputy President who has refused to work… William Ruto absconded the duties and office of the Deputy President along time ago,” Wambugu said.

The lawmaker’s views were contradicted by Kericho Senator Aaron Cheruiyot, who insisted that the DP declined to attend the conference because he had not been invited to 11 previous COVID-19 functions.

In this article:
