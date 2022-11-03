Connect with us

Nicknames of Prominent Kenyan Politicians

Uhuru Ruto 1 1

Kenyans are creative when it comes to naming politicians. Some of these fictitious names are so memorable that we forget their true identities.

The following is a list of politicians with memorable nicknames, ranging from former President Uhuru Kenyatta to Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

Doyen 

rut 1666864266

President William Ruto

President Ruto got the name Doyen for his believed aptness in politics. Doyen is an English term meaning the most respected and prominent person in a particular field. The Head of State is also nicknamed Uncle Willy and Hustler.

Riggy G

FB IMG 1663839784625

DP Rigathi Gachagua

The DP got the nickname days ahead of the August 9 General elections. The name was invented by Ivy Chelimo who has since landed a job in the office of the Deputy President.

Kamwana/ Jayden/ Wanjohi

uhuru9c

uhuru

Kamwana is a Kikuyu name meaning a youthful guy. Some Kenyans christened former President Uhuru Kenyatta to rationalize the fact that he was still young enough to run for re-election in 2017. The former head of state is also nicknamed Jayden meaning a pampered cool kid. Uhuru is also monikered as Wanjohi due to his love for the bottle. 

Papa wa Roma

FgdUiamXEAIS9Ff

Moses Wetangula

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula, was given the name which means the Pope of Rome in Swahili.

He was given the name because his commands, like the Pope’s, are followed by the latter.

Iron Lady

kav 1665581131

Narc Kenya Party Leader Martha Karua.

Former presidential candidate Martha Karua is nicknamed as the Iron Lady in the political realm due to her no-nonsense demeanor. She, on the other hand, is never amused by the name as she believes it is a distortion of her gender.

Watermelon

Kalonzo Musyoka

Kalonzo Musyoka

Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka earned the moniker for his political indecision. He was given the nickname after abandoning his presidential ambitions to support ODM leader Raila Odinga.

