Health
Nigeria Confirms First Coronavirus Case In Sub-Saharan Africa
KDRTV has confirmed Nigeria is the first country in sub-Saharan Africa to confirm the first coronavirus case
The victim is reported to be an Italian national who works in Nigeria and flew into the commercial city of Lagos from Milan on 25 February
Read also: Coronavirus Outbreak Spreads In Europe From Italy
Other African countries who have confirmed cases of coronavirus are Algeria and Egypt.
World Health Organization (WHO) has issued a warning to all African especially those with weak health facilities stating that the coronavirus pauses a “considerable” threat
And again, South Africa has confirmed that two nationals aboard a cruise ship docked in Japan have tested positive for the virus
The High Court of Kenya has tendered a temporary suspension of flights from China after a petition was tendered by the Law Society of Kenya
This has surfaced amidst public fears after Chinese Southern Airlines resumed flights to Nairobi amid concern about the spread of the dreadful coronavirus
The deadly virus starting in the Chinese province Hubei and has since spread to Africa, Europe, and Africa
Read also: SOUTH KOREA: Coronavirus Cases Doubles In a Day
The global death toll of coronavirus is now more than 2800 and so far more than 80, 000 in the world have been infected by the virus
The virus has spread in more than 50 countries globally
