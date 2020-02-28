Nigeria Confirms First Coronavirus Case In Sub-Saharan Africa

KDRTV has confirmed Nigeria is the first country in sub-Saharan Africa to confirm the first coronavirus case

The victim is reported to be an Italian national who works in Nigeria and flew into the commercial city of Lagos from Milan on 25 February

Other African countries who have confirmed cases of coronavirus are Algeria and Egypt.

World Health Organization (WHO) has issued a warning to all African especially those with weak health facilities stating that the coronavirus pauses a “considerable” threat

And again, South Africa has confirmed that two nationals aboard a cruise ship docked in Japan have tested positive for the virus

The High Court of Kenya has tendered a temporary suspension of flights from China after a petition was tendered by the Law Society of Kenya

This has surfaced amidst public fears after Chinese Southern Airlines resumed flights to Nairobi amid concern about the spread of the dreadful coronavirus

The deadly virus starting in the Chinese province Hubei and has since spread to Africa, Europe, and Africa

The global death toll of coronavirus is now more than 2800 and so far more than 80, 000 in the world have been infected by the virus

The virus has spread in more than 50 countries globally