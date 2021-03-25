Connect with us

News

Nothing Stops Me from working with Raila Odinga – William Ruto

Avatar

By

Published

Ruto has opposed the BBI Report
DP William Ruto

(KDRTV) – Deputy President William Ruto has declared that he is ready to work with ODM leader Raila Odinga in 2022.

Speaking during an interview on Radio Citizen on Thursday morning, Ruto said that he is willing to work with like-minded people for the sake of Kenyans.

“I will work with everyone who shares an ideology with us. I will work with everyone who shares an approach to stabilizing the economy through the bottom-up model. If Raila is that person, what stops me from working with him?” said Ruto.

Unlike in previous interviews where Ruto has never shied away from attacking the ODM boss, the DP took a diplomatic tone, choosing to praise his political rival.

He said that he and Raila share the same philosophy of building political parties with a national outlook.

“The former Prime Minister and I read from the same script on the need to have political parties that have a national outlook. Unlike other leaders, who believe in ethnic-based political parties, Raila and I are pushing for a few political outfits which can be embraced nationally. We have seen many leaders go back to their tribesmen, from political parties to bargain a pre- or post-election alliance. We need political parties that transcend the borders of ethnicity,” said Ruto.

Ruto directly pointed out at the recent alliance between Gideon Moi, Musalia Mudavadi, Kalonzo Musyoka and Moses Wetangula, saying they’re just tribal alliances with no philosophy.

