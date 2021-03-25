Nothing Stops Me from working with Raila Odinga – William Ruto

(KDRTV) – Deputy President William Ruto has declared that he is ready to work with ODM leader Raila Odinga in 2022.

Speaking during an interview on Radio Citizen on Thursday morning, Ruto said that he is willing to work with like-minded people for the sake of Kenyans.

“I will work with everyone who shares an ideology with us. I will work with everyone who shares an approach to stabilizing the economy through the bottom-up model. If Raila is that person, what stops me from working with him?” said Ruto.

Dp Ruto : Sisi tunakaribisha kila mtu ambaye tuna mtazamo sawa #JamboKenya #RutoSpeaks pic.twitter.com/PiG2ixzfmI — Radio Citizen (@RadioCitizenFM) March 25, 2021

Unlike in previous interviews where Ruto has never shied away from attacking the ODM boss, the DP took a diplomatic tone, choosing to praise his political rival.

He said that he and Raila share the same philosophy of building political parties with a national outlook.

William Ruto has said pale Radio Citizen that he is willing to work with Raila Odinga in 2022 to prevent this country from being divided by leaders of village parties. Someone tell your favorite Foreskin Economist to apply cold water on burnt areas. — Gabriel Oguda (@gabrieloguda) March 25, 2021

“The former Prime Minister and I read from the same script on the need to have political parties that have a national outlook. Unlike other leaders, who believe in ethnic-based political parties, Raila and I are pushing for a few political outfits which can be embraced nationally. We have seen many leaders go back to their tribesmen, from political parties to bargain a pre- or post-election alliance. We need political parties that transcend the borders of ethnicity,” said Ruto.

Dp Ruto : Mimi na Raila tunaamini katika chama chenye mtazamo wa kitaifa #JamboKenya #RutoSpeaks pic.twitter.com/Ja7BZ9vLMI — Radio Citizen (@RadioCitizenFM) March 25, 2021

Ruto directly pointed out at the recent alliance between Gideon Moi, Musalia Mudavadi, Kalonzo Musyoka and Moses Wetangula, saying they’re just tribal alliances with no philosophy.