NPS Takes Action On Traffic Officer Caught On Camera Collecting Bribes

The National Police Service (NPS) has suspended a traffic police officer who was filmed collecting bribes from Public Service vehicles (PSVs).

In a statement on Friday, April 12, NPS said it identified the officer as Haron Mwangi who is attached to Buruburu Police Station.

The service noted that they are processing his dismissal from the police as he is on suspension.

“Please be informed that the National Police Service has positively identified the Traffic Police Officer seen in the video clip circulating on social media, while allegedly collecting bribes from public service vehicles.

“The Officer, No. 63151 PC Haron Mwangi, attached to Traffic within Buruburu Police Station has been suspended from Traffic Police Unit with immediate effect, and proceedings for his dismissal are ongoing,” NPS stated.

The NPS commended members of the public and the press for their fight against corruption in the police service.

“The National Police Service remains committed to its constitutional mandate of fighting corruption; striving for the highest standards of professionalism and discipline among its members; promoting accountability and transparency; and upholding the rule of law,” NPS added.

The suspended officer was caught on camera collecting bribes from a number of PSVs with some being unroadworthy.

The video which has since gone viral on social media caused uproar with some Kenyans saying the bribery incidents add to to the recent surge in road accidents.

According to NTSA, 7198 Kenyans have been involved in accidents in the first quarter of 2024 with 1214 deaths recorded from the accidents.

