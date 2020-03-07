News
NTV Editor Died After Being Hit By Vehicle Outside Nation Center
The NTV family is grieving the death of a video editor who died on Saturday morning. March 7, in what is supposed to be hit and run accident outside the Nation Center
According to the media house, Raphael Nzioki was knocked down by a vehicle as he crossed Kenyatta Avenue/Kimathi street junction at around 1.30 a.m
Read also: DP Ruto Reveals the Last Conversation With Late Sergeant Kipyegon [VIDEO]
Reports intimate that the driver that knocked Nzioki sped away and left the lifeless body on the road
The police officers are investigating the incident which is seemingly hit and run accident
The body of the NTV video editor has been since taken to the City mortuary where relatives have identified the body
Nzioki was part of the award-winning documentary ‘The Penalty Feature’ where the deceased featured a creative producer and editor
The death of the NTV editor has surfaced days after a former journalist and writer for Nation Media Group collapsed and later died while attending a meeting at Kabarak University on Wednesday, March 4
KDRTV confirmed that Oliver Mulanda Musasia switched to teaching after quitting media industry and died aged 39
Read also: Pope Francis To Deliver Video-prayer Amid Coronavirus Threats
He was pronounced dead upon arrival at the Mediheal Hospital in Nakuru Town
“We rushed him to the hospital but he died on the way. We don’t know much, but a postmortem examination will reveal what happened,” Dorcas Kebenei, his colleague stated.
Trending
-
News2 days ago
Murkomen tells off DCI on Kenei’s mysterious death, demands him to tell Kenyans truth
-
News1 day ago
Safaricom Dragged into Kenei’s Murder Investigations
-
News1 day ago
Sergeant Kenei Kicked me Out of Ruto’s Office – Abraham Mutai
-
Life & Style1 day ago
I caught my wife with our next-door neighbor in the middle of the night