NTV Editor Died After Being Hit By Vehicle Outside Nation Center

The NTV family is grieving the death of a video editor who died on Saturday morning. March 7, in what is supposed to be hit and run accident outside the Nation Center

According to the media house, Raphael Nzioki was knocked down by a vehicle as he crossed Kenyatta Avenue/Kimathi street junction at around 1.30 a.m

Reports intimate that the driver that knocked Nzioki sped away and left the lifeless body on the road

The police officers are investigating the incident which is seemingly hit and run accident

The body of the NTV video editor has been since taken to the City mortuary where relatives have identified the body

Nzioki was part of the award-winning documentary ‘The Penalty Feature’ where the deceased featured a creative producer and editor

The death of the NTV editor has surfaced days after a former journalist and writer for Nation Media Group collapsed and later died while attending a meeting at Kabarak University on Wednesday, March 4

KDRTV confirmed that Oliver Mulanda Musasia switched to teaching after quitting media industry and died aged 39

He was pronounced dead upon arrival at the Mediheal Hospital in Nakuru Town