Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Nyota Ndogo elated after Mzungu hubby finally responds to her calls

By

Published

Screenshot 17
Screenshot 17

After weeks of no communication, coast-based singer Nyota Ndogo finally earned a response from her estranged Mzungu hubby.

Screenshot 17

Screenshot 17

A screenshot shared by the singer showed her hubby confessing that indeed he missed her, something that got her really excited.

Nyota Ndogo in May flew all the way to Denmark in a desperate attempt to save her marriage and from the looks of things, her trip has paid off.

Screenshot 16

Screenshot 16

“I’m so overwhelmed I do not even know how to respond. I won’t even sleep tonight, I’ll just sit and stare at this message,” an elated Nyota Ndogo wrote.

The singer also noted that her hubby still had her photo as his profile picture, which was definitely a good sign.

News that her hubby still had some love for her came at a time when she was almost giving up all hope at reconciliation.

Her husband of seven years initially cut contact with her after she broke the news that she was expectant.

What ensued was a series of frantic online messages from Nyota Ndogo, begging her hubby to take her back, with fans urging her to simply let go and try to move on, however painful.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Antony 1 Antony 1

USA

Jury in a Texas Court Convicts a Kenyan Man to Life Imprisonment for Rape

Antony Mamboleo Nyakeyo will spend the rest of his life in Prison

August 23, 2019