News
Odion Ighalo To Make His Manchester United Debut Against Chelsea
(KDRTV)-Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has hinted that Odion Ighalo could make his Manchester United debut during their game with Chelsea on Monday night.
The manager has revealed that loan signing player would travel to London with the rest of the players and also reiterated that the fact that player has not trained with the other members of the squad would not bar the Nigerian from playing at Stamford Bridge
Read also: Arsenal Manager Unai Emery Asks Fans For More Time To Grow Football Club
“I never said he was going to be ready to play on Monday,” Ole told reporters at his pre-match press conference.
“He’ll be involved with us and he’ll travel down with us and, obviously, now he’s out of that two-week period of precaution and it’s a precaution we’ve made.
“He’ll travel with us and let’s see if he’s involved or not.
“He’s done his [training program] and it was always going to be a case of him having to integrate into the group anyway after having been out in China. He needs to get used to the players and the team and up to speed as quickly as he can.
It has been confirmed that the Norwegian is back to his own club debut, against the Blackburn Rovers in 1996 when he went there as a substitute
He’ll travel with us and let’s see if he’s involved or not.
“He’s done his [training program] and it was always going to be a case of him having to integrate into the group anyway after having been out in China. He needs to get used to the players and the team and up to speed as quickly as he can.
As it stands, Ighalo and fellow new signing Bruno Fernandes are set to make their first appearance in the match against Chelsea
Trending
-
Politics2 days ago
I was chased like a Rabid Dog from Moi’s graveyard Oscar Sudi claims
-
Politics2 days ago
DP Ruto, Raila Odinga set to share a podium in Mt Kenya as BBI politics takes over
-
News1 day ago
Crime Scene! How Daring Conmen are Using Ruto’s Office to Steal Billions
-
News1 day ago
Atwoli Tells Kenyans to Thoroughly Beat Any Chinese Found Misbehaving