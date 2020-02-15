Odion Ighalo To Make His Manchester United Debut Against Chelsea

(KDRTV)-Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has hinted that Odion Ighalo could make his Manchester United debut during their game with Chelsea on Monday night.

The manager has revealed that loan signing player would travel to London with the rest of the players and also reiterated that the fact that player has not trained with the other members of the squad would not bar the Nigerian from playing at Stamford Bridge

Read also: Arsenal Manager Unai Emery Asks Fans For More Time To Grow Football Club

“I never said he was going to be ready to play on Monday,” Ole told reporters at his pre-match press conference.

“He’ll be involved with us and he’ll travel down with us and, obviously, now he’s out of that two-week period of precaution and it’s a precaution we’ve made.

“He’ll travel with us and let’s see if he’s involved or not. “He’s done his [training program] and it was always going to be a case of him having to integrate into the group anyway after having been out in China. He needs to get used to the players and the team and up to speed as quickly as he can.

It has been confirmed that the Norwegian is back to his own club debut, against the Blackburn Rovers in 1996 when he went there as a substitute