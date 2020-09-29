ODM Demands Ksh. 7.7 Billion Debt From Uhuru

(KDRTV)-The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party is now demanding ksh. 7.7 billion debt from President Uhuru-led administration

This was after the ODM party released its financial statement for the year that ended June 30

The Raila Odinga-led political party verified the receipt of Kshs. 1.6 billion from the government, donors, and public contributions for the published period under review

According to the statement released by the party, Ksh. 304 million was used for administrative purposes, financial costs, branch support, campaigns, civic education, conferences, and advocacy for the political parties and advocacy expenditure

As of June 30, KDRTV understands that the government was yet to disburse Ksh. 7.7 that killed up from 2011 as a segment of political parties fund

ODM secretary-general Edwin Sifuna took to Twitter to reveal that the National Treasury had disbursed Ksh 200 million only and that is still owed the ODM party billions

“The debt owed to ODM party by treasury now stands at KSh 7.7 billion. This financial year Parliament allocated KSh 200 million only towards settlement of the debt,, meaning it will take close to 40 years to pay up at that rate fully!” he lamented.

ODM has since moved to court to compel the treasury to clear the pending bills

The ODM complained that the Treasury has been disbursing Ksh 100 million for over four years from 2011 to 2016, contrary to the law’s figure.

However, Three Justices Otieno Odek and Daniel Musinga decided that the Treasury to pay the money backdated to November 1, 2011, until the arrears were cleared

“The appellant is entitled in arrears to all monies due pursuant to Section 25(1)(a) of the Political Parties Act from the financial year subsequent the effective date of the Act i.e. arrears from the 2012/13 financial year,” the judges ruled.

