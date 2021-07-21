Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

ODM National Treasurer Timothy Bosire’s Wife Is Dead

By

Published

3 23

ODM National Treasurer Timothy Bosire’s wife, Jane Boto Bosire, is dead.

ODM has confirmed the passing of Boto through their social media channels in a statement saying she died at the Nairobi Hospital on the night of July 20.

“We are saddened by the news of the death of Ma’am Jane Bosire, wife to our National Treasurer Hon. Timothy Bosire,” ODM wrote in a tweet.

“As a party, we join in the pain that our National Treasurer and family are going through now and pray to God to grant them fortitude.”

READ ALSO: Japan Police Finally Find Ugandan Weightlifter Who Ran Away From Camp

Kisii Governor James Ongwae is among the first leaders to mourn with Bosire and his family.

“On behalf of the people of Kisii county, my family & myself, I convey sincere condolences to ODM treasurer Hon Timothy Bosire ‘Riroba’ for the loss of your dear wife Jane,” he said.

“May God comforts you, your entire family and Kitutu Masaba people as you mourn your beloved Jane.”

Click to Support KDRTV by Donating. Advertise with us.  Contact Us, press releases.

Make KDRTV your home for the latest Kenya News bookmark our site. Make sure you follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube to stay Updates with the latest Kenya and International News.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Antony 1 Antony 1

USA

Jury in a Texas Court Convicts a Kenyan Man to Life Imprisonment for Rape

Antony Mamboleo Nyakeyo will spend the rest of his life in Prison

August 23, 2019