ODM National Treasurer Timothy Bosire’s Wife Is Dead

ODM National Treasurer Timothy Bosire’s wife, Jane Boto Bosire, is dead.

ODM has confirmed the passing of Boto through their social media channels in a statement saying she died at the Nairobi Hospital on the night of July 20.

“We are saddened by the news of the death of Ma’am Jane Bosire, wife to our National Treasurer Hon. Timothy Bosire,” ODM wrote in a tweet.

“As a party, we join in the pain that our National Treasurer and family are going through now and pray to God to grant them fortitude.”

Kisii Governor James Ongwae is among the first leaders to mourn with Bosire and his family.

“On behalf of the people of Kisii county, my family & myself, I convey sincere condolences to ODM treasurer Hon Timothy Bosire ‘Riroba’ for the loss of your dear wife Jane,” he said.

“May God comforts you, your entire family and Kitutu Masaba people as you mourn your beloved Jane.”

