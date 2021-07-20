Japan Police Finally Find Ugandan Weightlifter Who Ran Away From Camp

Julius Ssekitoleko, 20, is being interrogated by Mie prefectural police in central Japan running away from his camp last Friday. He was found in the Yokkaichi city, 170 kilometers (105 miles) east of his host town in western Japan.

According to reports, Ssekitoleko left a note saying he doesn’t want to go back to Uganda.

“Today, the man was found in Mie Prefecture with no injuries and no involvement in any crime,” Osaka police said.