Oliech Softens Stance And Pleads To Make Up With Gor Mahia.

Former Gor Mahia Striker Dennis Oliech in an interesting turn of events has pledged with his former team to make up and bury the hatchet that led to his contract termination.

Oliech’s contract was terminated and he got fired from playing for the football club after the management cited issues relating to misconduct and rudeness to management.

Ideally, it was ascertained that Oliech had intentionally missed practice for a couple of weeks something that did not go well with the management team.

Misconduct sees Dennis Oliech’s K’Ogalo contract terminatedhttps://t.co/ACce0JkEnr — Game Yetu (@GameYetu) August 27, 2019

Immediately after his contract termination, the player took to the courts and sued the Kenya Champions league for terminating his contract illegally demanding Sh6 Million in compensation.

Striker Dennis Oliech sues Gor Mahia, demands Sh4.6m for alleged wrongful dismissal! Your thoughts? https://t.co/4JXRlhkoEn pic.twitter.com/FenJmx5mJc — Goal Kenya (@GoalcomKenya) September 3, 2019

He has however calmed down and softened his earlier stand by demanded a listening ear from the team management, as a way of calling a truce.

“I am ready and willing to resolve this issue with Gor Mahia before it reaches the tribunal court, only if the team wants to listen to me. I know they might have been embarrassed to contact me but we can reach an agreement,” said Oliech.

READ ALSO: Gor Mahia Terminates Dennis Oliech’s Contract

Additionally, Oliech said that he was ready to get back to play his heart out and made a plea to the football clubs that were willing to sign him to make the move and get his services in full interest.

He said that he had fully recovered from the injury he had previously sustained and was prepared to represent football well.

“I am ready to play now and I can see other teams like Bandari and struggling to play and score. My demands are high but we can talk and reach an agreement,” said Oliech.

Gor Mahia CEO Lordvick Aduda however declined on making any comment about the matter although it is speculated that there were certain evidences that would taint Oliech’s image and career incase produced in court hence reason why he softened and reached out to Gor mahia.

Like KDRTV Page. Subscribe to KDRTV Newsletter. Advertise with us. Send us enquiries, press releases