Oxford University To Begin Human Trials Of COVID-19 Vaccine

(KDRTV)-At long last, good news relating to COVID-19 disease that we have been waiting for has surfaced. Oxford University has announced the trial of potential coronavirus vaccine



The vaccine is not just a vaccine but the one many experts have bestowed hopes that will be first in the globe to be commercialized

The UK government has announced that researchers from Oxford University will start the trial of potential coronavirus vaccine on Thursday

KDRTV recognizes that last week, even the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) supported the Oxford vaccine called ‘ChAdOX1‘

The ICMR referred to the vaccine as the frontrunner in the race for a COVID-19 vaccine

According to the UK government, the Oxford University vaccine for coronavirus will be on up to 510 people aged between 18 and 55 years

So far, a group of 1, 112 volunteers have been selected and processed for the COVID-19 vaccine trials

The first-hand information about the potential Oxford University vaccine was revealed by the UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock during a briefing to the UK parliament on how they are bestowing their efforts to develop the first coronavirus vaccine

The UK government is also funding scientists to help with the trials and also offering another fund for coronavirus vaccine project which is underway in the Imperial College London – reported an IANS report

From the viewpoint of lead researcher Professor Sarah Gilbert, their ‘ChAdOx1’ vaccine can work against the coronavirus called SARS-CoV-2.

If everything goes well, then the team of Oxford University is hoping to produce mass vaccines to everyone by September of this year.