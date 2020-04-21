Police Pursuing 50 People Who Allegedly Escaped From Quarantine At KMTC

(KDRTV)-Police are hunting 50 people who allegedly escaped from quarantine at Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC) in Nairobi

Reports indicate that the said individuals were having their evening meal when it started raining and they realized that the security officers guarding the premises took cover

They allegedly took advantage of the situation and jumped out through the fence

According to government authorities, the escapees could pose risks to the members of the public following the government directive that any contact or any person exposed to COVID-19 should be isolated for 14 days

Health Ministry said that the individuals were to remain at the KMTC under the observation of the health officials to monitor if the could develop some symptoms of the pandemic

At the same time, some were waiting for results after their samples were taken for COVID-19 test

Health Chief AdminstartiveMercy Mwangangi on Tuesday confirmed that the ministry had received reports of the escape

“The Ministry of Interior is following up on the KMTC issue and we will be able to update once investigations are undertaken,” she said.

KDRTV understands, the so far, Kenya has a total of 296 positive cases of coronavirus with 69 recoveries

This happens at a time when 92 other people were arrested for violating the social distancing rule and they will be now forced into quarantine units

The 92 also risk being charged with breaching the new obligation that require one to maintain a physical distance of one meter or more from the next individual when in public area

“A person who commits an offense under these rules shall, on conviction, be liable to a fine not exceeding Ksh. 20,000 or imprisonment for a period not exceeding six months or both,” the Kenya Gazette Supplement No 41 reads.

KDRTV also understands that last week the Health CAS announced that those who will be found outside during the dusk-to-dawn curfew will be assumed to have contracted the virus and thus will be forced in to quarantine