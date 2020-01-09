Panic AS Locust Is Spotted In Meru County

(KDRTV)- There is panic as deadly locusts that are spotted in Meru county days after they invaded the northern eastern part of Kenya for neighboring Somalia.

Former Igembe Member of Parliament (MP) Joseph Muturia has said that miraa farmers are in panic of locust invasion after the insects were spotted in various parts of Meru county.

Reports indicate that the insects have been seen at Ndumuru village in Ntunene ward and Kina Meru Kiutine

The residents are now appealing to the government to intervene as soon as possible

It is now reported that Locusts have invaded, Ndûmûru area, Meru County. This is a big tragedy that requires a swift Government action,” tweeted Cabinet Secretary Kiunjuri

The is barely four days after the government spokesperson Cyrus Oguna revealed that a spray aircraft had been stationed in Wajir to deal with the hazard.

The spokesperson revealed that the aircraft also sprayed swathes of Wajir and Mandera and Marsabit and Garissa was next in the schedule

“The Desert Locust Control Operation that has been going on since the insects first crossed into the country on December 28, 2019 has been progressing smoothly with every effort directed at killing the insects and containing their possible move to other counties,” he said.

Oguna insisted that the government is in control of the situation and surveillance and monitoring activities have been heightened

The locust entered Kenya through the southern side of Somalia and raised panics among the locals as they destroyed crops before settling about 10 kilometers away from Kutulo town.

Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) has issued a red flag on December 18, 2019, that the insects would invade Kenya

FAO also said that the locusts could be increased towards the end of January