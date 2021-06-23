Connect with us

Parliament Forced To Close As 200 MPs Test Positive For Covid-19

Uganda on Tuesday 22 announced the closure of parliament for two weeks as the second wave of COVID-19 continues to devastate the country.

The parliament will be closed from June 28 to July 11 all disinfection of the parliamentary buildings in Kampala as at least 200 MPs have now tested positive for Covid-19.

According to Daily Monitor, the spike can be blamed on the recent General Elections, State of Nation Adress and Budget proceedings.

“Parliament of Uganda like the rest of the country has been affected by the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic with a positive rate of 17.1 percent,” said Jane Kibirige, clerk to parliament.

As of Tuesday, Uganda has registered a total of 73,401 cases and 714 deaths nationwide since March last year, according to official figures. Enditem

The closure comes as Kenya is struggling with the virus in the Western Lake Basin region forcing the government to introduced tough restrictions.

The Ministry of Health said 60 percent of Kenya’s new infections were in the western counties.


