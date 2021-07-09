Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Peter Njiru’s Two Wives Say They Didn’t Know Caroline Kangogo, Shocked By The Incident

By

Published

peter

Peter Njiru, the slain businessman from Embu, shot dead by police officer Caroline Kangogo, had two wives.

The Security consultant was married to Margaret Wambui and Purity Wanderi.

Speaking to the media at General Kago hospital’s mortuary during the post-mortem examination of his body, the two wives and family said they didn’t know who Kangogo is and were shocked by the news that Njiru has been shot in Juja.

Kenyan Man In The US Jailed For 20 Years After Raping 79-year-old Granny

The father of the deceased, Ale Njiru, also said he doesn’t know who Kangogo was.

“Msichana anaitwa Caro sijawahi muona na sijamskia (I have never met nor heard of Caroline),” he said.

Police said that Njiru is believed to have helped Kangogo escape after she killed her colleague John Ogweno.

After shooting Ogweno, the officer then took off with his firearm, a loaded Ceska pistol and drove to Juja, where she lured Njiru to Dedamax Hotel on Monday, July 5 She later emerged from the room at around midnight and fled to an unknown destination, leaving the dead man’s body sprawled on the bed.

Detectives established that she lured her second victim to the room after paying for it before savagely shooting him on the head at point-blank.

Make KDRTV your home for the latest Kenya News bookmark our site. Make sure you follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube to stay Updates with the latest Kenya news.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Antony 1 Antony 1

USA

Jury in a Texas Court Convicts a Kenyan Man to Life Imprisonment for Rape

Antony Mamboleo Nyakeyo will spend the rest of his life in Prison

August 23, 2019