Connect with us
 

News

PHOTO: Uhuru, Raila Receive BBI Report

Avatar

Published

3 hours ago

on

IMG 20191126 152247
Uhuru, Raila and the BBI Task force (PHOTO COURTESY)

President Uhuru Kenyatta and his brother Raila Odinga have this afternoon (Tuesday)  received the BBI Report at Statehouse Nairobi.

READ ALSO: Tanga Tanga Members Locked Out of BBI Launch

The news was shared on social media by KTN Journalist Tony Gachoka,  a known Raila ally.

Related Topics:
Advertisement
Loading...
Click to comment

Partner with KDRTV Kenya News