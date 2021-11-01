Photos: Rachel Shebesh Holds Traditional Wedding, Says Husband Is A Luhya But Respects Her Origin

Youth and Gender Chief Administrative Secretary(CAS) Rachel Shebesh held a traditional wedding on Saturday at his parent’s home in Githunguri, Kiambu County where she marked the completion of her marriage.

In the event known as s ‘Ngurario‘ in the Agikuyu, Racheal’s husband, Frank Shebesh, cemented his union to wife by completing her dowry according to Kikuyu customs.

After the completion of the dowry, according to the customs, the two couples will be ready to accept their daughter’s dowry.

The Chief Administrative Secretary was accompanied by her friends from other ministries and politicians including; Health CAS Mercy Mwangagi, Ministry of Agriculture CAS Anne Nyaga, and Nominated Senator Isaac Ngugi.

“I have been married for 24 years, I have children and grandchildren, and I am 100 per cent married in the Abaluhya community, but my husband appreciates my background and appreciates my family, that is why we are holding this event,” she said.

The event was eclipsed with a typical wedding’s procedures meaning that Frank was put to the task to identify his wives among a handful of women who were covered.

Racheal also gave her husband porridge as expected in the cultural practice.

The couple has been together for more than two decades and is blessed with three kids.

Shebesh, having come from a well-known family, has been with Frank since her college days where she got pregnant.

In an interview with Churchill, the politician confessed that her hubby doesn’t like the attention she attracts but has always supported her.

“After form four I got pregnant immediately. I decided to take care of my child because I had no worries. My hubby then had just finished university and had just got his first job. We have been together throughout since that time,” Shebesh said.