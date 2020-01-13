Connect with us
 

(PHOTOS) Thousands Stranded as Kasarani Matatu Operators Demonstrate

Demonstrations in Kasarani

KDRTV- Thousands of Nairobi commuters were left stranded on Monday morning after the Kasarani-CBD Matatu operators demonstrated over poor roads in the area.

According to reports on social media, the operators barricaded the road with burning tyres and even personal vehicles were not allowed to use the road.

Commuters had to brave the heavy rains as they walked to Roysambu to seek alternative means to reach Nairobi CBD.

From pictures shared on social media, the Mwiki-Kasarani route is in poor condition and when some parts of the road turn into ponds.

The road has large potholes and poor drainage. Despite serving thousands of Nairobi taxpayers, some parts of the road can easily be turned into fertile land. Due to the poor road, public transport vehicles charge Ksh 100 for a trip to the CBD during normal days. The fare can double during the rainy

season.

Very little has been done by area MP Mercy Gakuya since she was elected in 2017. In fact, locals say the last time they saw her was during her last campaign rally before the elections.

