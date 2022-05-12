Plane Carrying 11 People From Yaounde-Nsimalen Airport to Belabo Crashes

On Wednesday 11th May, the Ministry of transport in Cameroon reported that a plane carrying 11 people crashed in a forest in central Cameroon. According to the preliminary investigations, the Air traffic controllers “lost radio contact with the aircraft” which was later “located in the forest” near Nanga Eboko, around 150 kilometers (90 miles) northeast of the capital Yaoundé.

According to the officials, the aircraft type and make was not made public. The plane was flying from Yaoundé-Nsimalen airport to Belabo, in the east of the country.

Nonetheless, an official from the ministry said the plane “crashed” and rescuers were “trying to see if it’s possible to save anyone”

It is said that the plane was leased by a private company, the Cameroon Oil Transportation Company (COTCO).

The company maintains a hydrocarbon pipeline that runs between Cameroon and neighboring Chad. Currently, the search for the 11 passengers has begun.

Consequently, this comes more than ten years after a Kenya Airways plane carrying 114 people crashed after take-off from Douala Airport. The event claimed the lives of everyone on board.