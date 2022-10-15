Police Burnt To Death While Two Others Injured In Unguja Accident

One police officer was burnt to death while two others critically injured after their car burst into flames. The three cops were reportedly driving from Ugunja to Siaya town when the unfortunate accident occurred on Saturday morning, October 15. According to preliminary reports, the three cops had travelled to Ugunja for a night out before boarding their colleague’s white vehicle.

The vehicle rolled severally after the driver lost control and hit the guardrails. However, the two other cops, whose legs were broken, escaped from the vehicle before it caught fire. The third officer was unlucky as he was trapped in the vehicle.

According to Siaya sub-county police commander, Benedict Mwangangi, the car went up in flames, burning the trapped occupant. Subsequently, his body was taken to the Siaya County Referral Hospital morgue while his colleagues were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Nonetheless, the accident came barely a few days after 11 passengers were killed in a gruesome accident. A bus they were travelling in rammed into a matatu and trailer on the Isiolo-Meru highway on Saturday, October 8. NTSA has recorded 15,925 crashes in Kenya as of September 26, 2022. A total of 3,541 Kenyans have so far lost their lives on the roads since the beginning of the year.