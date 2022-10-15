Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Police Burnt To Death While Two Others Injured In Unguja Accident

By

Published

scene of the accident
scene of the accident

One police officer was burnt to death while two others critically injured  after their car burst into flames. The three cops were reportedly driving from Ugunja to Siaya town when the unfortunate accident occurred on Saturday morning, October 15. According to preliminary reports, the three cops had travelled to Ugunja for a night out before boarding their colleague’s white vehicle.

The vehicle rolled severally after the driver lost control and hit the guardrails. However, the two other cops, whose legs were broken, escaped from the vehicle before it caught fire. The third officer was unlucky as he was trapped in the vehicle.

Accident scene

Also read DP Gachagua Visits Injured Presidential Escort Unit Officers After Being Involved in an Accident
According to Siaya sub-county police commander, Benedict Mwangangi, the car went up in flames, burning the trapped occupant. Subsequently, his body was taken to the Siaya County Referral Hospital morgue while his colleagues were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. 

Nonetheless, the accident came barely a few days after 11 passengers were killed in a gruesome accident. A bus they were travelling in rammed into a matatu and trailer on the Isiolo-Meru highway on Saturday, October 8. NTSA has recorded 15,925 crashes in Kenya as of September 26, 2022. A total of 3,541 Kenyans have so far lost their lives on the roads since the beginning of the year. 

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019