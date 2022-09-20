DP Gachagua Visits Injured Presidential Escort Unit Officers After Being Involved in an Accident

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua on Tuesday morning visited injured presidential escort officers who were admitted at Nairobi West Hospital following a road accident.

In a statement on social media Gachagua expressed relief that the officers will recover and shall be discharged soon.

“Took time to visit officers of the presidential Escort admitted in hospital after a road accident. Am happy they have made substantial progress and the doctors assured me of their discharge in the next few days. We celebrate our police officers for their patriotism & commitment,” the DP said.

DP Gachagua enjoys the presodential escort motorcade together with his boss President William Ruto which is provided by the Presidential escort unit.

Gachagua’ visit to the officers came barely 24 hours after he occupied his office at Harambee Annex which was previously held by President William Ruto.

“We are now ready to work and change our country’s trajectory towards recovery. I have settled at my new office at Harambee House Annex and it’s all systems go,” DP Gachagua tweeted on Monday evening.

“I thank the senior staff at the office of the Deputy President for the very exhaustive brief and the assurance of them being efficient in running the office and service delivery to the people of Kenya.” He added.

President William Ruto is on a tour of the United Kingdom and United States as DP Gachagua hits the road.

On Monday, President Ruto attended the official funeral for Queen Elizabeth II.

He is slated to lead Kenya’s Delegation to the 77th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), which will be held in New York, New York, United States from today, Tuesday, September 20th to Friday, September 23rd.

President Ruto will preside over a meeting of the Conference of African Heads of State on Climate Change in his capacity as Coordinator.

He will then meet with US President Joe Biden for bilateral talks before jetting back to Kenya.

