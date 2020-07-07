Police Disperse Saba Saba Protesters With Teargas In Nairobi [VIDEO]

(KDRTV)-The efforts by Saba Saba protesters to match in the Nairobi CBD was repulsed after the police resolved to disperse them using teargas before they accessed the CBD

During the protests, Kibra activist Editar Achieng was on Tuesday, July 7, arrested

Editar vied for Kibra parliamentary seat during the by-election in 2019 following the demise of MP Ken Okoth

Several other protesters were also arrested as they accompanied several civil society groups as wells as veteran members of saba saba who were matching towards the city center in commemoration of the 30th Saba saba Day protest

The protested had been earlier communicated by activist Boniface Mwangi and it was meant for pushing for the implementation of the constitution

“On Tuesday, peaceful citizens will take part in Saba Saba March for Our Lives. You must ensure the National Police Service respect article 37 of the constitution, the right, to assemble, to demonstrate, to picket, and to present petitions to public authorities,” Mwangi stated in a statement addressed to the Inspector-General of Police Hillary Mutyambai.

According to the protesters, the gains by the Saba Saba movement would diminish if the 2010 Constitution was not implemented to the fullest

Today is 30 years since the veteran Saba Saba members such as Raila Odinga, Charles Rubia and Keneth Matiba held a protest to fight for multi-party system and other national interests.

VIDEO OF PROTESTERS.