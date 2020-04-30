Connect with us

Police force a one month old baby and mother to quarantine in Busia

Police and Exaggerated quarantine unorthodox ways
Police in Nambale yesterday arrested a woman and her one month old baby and took them to a quarantine center at Kisoko girls high school where they will have to stay for the next 14 days.
According to Caroline Akumu, Police arrested her at 3pm outside Nambale post office where she normally runs her business of roasting maize.

“I pleaded with them to have mercy on my little baby but they could hear none of it”, Akumu said.

Baby on the cold floor

Akumu now wants the Government to pardon her for the sake of the little Angel whom she says might attract pneumonia among other diseases since they are forced to sleep on the floor in an empty dormitory with broken windows.
