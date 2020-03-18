Police Hunting For Suspect Who Killed Man Over Alleged COVID-19

(KDRTV)-Police in Kwale is now pursuing a mob that killed a middle-aged man in Kibundai area after accusing him of having contracted coronavirus

The police commander in Msambweni Sub-county Nehemia Bitok said Hezron Kotini was staggering from a drinking spree when he bumped into a group of youth who started shouting that he the deadly virus

The irate youth attacked the man with crude weapons leaving him for dead

The police boss said that the deceased was rushed to Msambweni Referal Hospital where he succumbed to a deep cut in his head

Bitok tender a stern warning to the members of the public who take laws into their hands or making false allegations as the country commences measures to halt the spread of COVID-19 pandemic in the country

In the meantime, the Kwale County Government has started training health officers in dealing with the spread of the new virus.

Health officer Juma Mbete announced that they have set five isolation centers in all five sub-counties

The number of positive coronavirus cases in Kenya is 7 as per Wednesday, March 18.